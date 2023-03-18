Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,214 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVXL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

AVXL opened at $9.51 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $742.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

