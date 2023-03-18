Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.