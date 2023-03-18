Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 17,858 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $72,596,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,110,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.62%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -36.95%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

