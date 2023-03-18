Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $144,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,468 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.63.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAF. Citigroup raised their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.