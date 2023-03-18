Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $146,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 151.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

