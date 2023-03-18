Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 16.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Redfin Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $904.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 234.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

