Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $766,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $6,754,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 34.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 19.9% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,163,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 359,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.42, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

