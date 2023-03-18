Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,273,144 shares of company stock worth $83,879,623 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

