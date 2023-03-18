Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $3.01 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

