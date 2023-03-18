Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

NOMD opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

