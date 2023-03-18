Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.53

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.53 and traded as high as C$13.95. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 24,885 shares trading hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.53.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is presently 116.38%.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.