Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($2.99) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of LON BPT opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.36) on Thursday. Bridgepoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.80 ($4.62). The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2,152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.46.

Insider Activity at Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Cyrus Taraporevala acquired 8,517 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £17,970.87 ($21,902.34). Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

