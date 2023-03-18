Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.