Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $163,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after purchasing an additional 647,363 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $20,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

