Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Exor N.V. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $138,994,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $64,910,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.1 %

About Clarivate

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

