Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $79.29

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.