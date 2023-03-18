Brokerages Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) Price Target at GBX 130.83

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 130.83 ($1.59).

TUI has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.21) target price on TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 1,387.50 ($16.91) on Wednesday. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,014.50 ($12.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,536 ($30.91). The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4,002.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 591.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

