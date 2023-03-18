Brokers Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

