Brokers Issue Forecasts for Curis, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Curis in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Curis Stock Performance

CRIS stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Curis had a negative net margin of 557.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 81.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,297 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

