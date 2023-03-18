Brokers Issue Forecasts for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.45 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $269,195 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

