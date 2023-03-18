Brokers Issue Forecasts for Omeros Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Omeros in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.61) for the year. The consensus estimate for Omeros’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share.
OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Omeros in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Omeros Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Omeros by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 324,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omeros (OMER)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.