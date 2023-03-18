Brokers Issue Forecasts for Omeros Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Omeros in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.61) for the year. The consensus estimate for Omeros’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Omeros in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Omeros has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Omeros by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 324,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

