Brokers Set Expectations for Clean Harbors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.2 %

CLH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,096 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.