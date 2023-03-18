Brokers Set Expectations for Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Motorola Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

MSI stock opened at $264.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

