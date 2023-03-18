Brokers Set Expectations for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUV. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

LUV stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

