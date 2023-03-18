Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading Down 1.6%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as 59.99 and last traded at 60.82. 158,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 83,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at 61.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 58.83. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

