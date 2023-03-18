Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading Up 1.4%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 42.96 and last traded at 42.92. Approximately 809,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 335,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.34.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 42.76.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.