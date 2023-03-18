Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.59% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Burford Capital Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $110,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 766.7% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 799,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 707,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

