BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Shares Up 3.3%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 57,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 226,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.