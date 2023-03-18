Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 365.40 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 369 ($4.50). Approximately 1,032,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 553,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.80 ($4.53).

Bytes Technology Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £883.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,460.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 404.59.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Neil Murphy bought 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,883.11 ($30,326.76). 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.