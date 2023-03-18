C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 73,341 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.