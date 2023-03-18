C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.