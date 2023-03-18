C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance
C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Read More
