CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $167,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

Insider Activity at CACI International

CACI International Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International stock opened at $279.59 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.64.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.