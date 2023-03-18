California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for California Water Service Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CWT opened at $56.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.