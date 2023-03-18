Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,786,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.24.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

