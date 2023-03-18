Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.82

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as high as C$10.71. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 702,134 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.96%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

