Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $160.32

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$160.32 and traded as high as C$163.42. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$158.30, with a volume of 2,804,752 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$161.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$160.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$160.32. The stock has a market cap of C$106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8250857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.862 per share. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

