Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,421,892 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
