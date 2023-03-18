Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.