Capital’s (CAPD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 167 ($2.04) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of Capital in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Price Performance

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 92 ($1.12) on Thursday. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.