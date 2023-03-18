Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Trading Down 1.3%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 68,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 75,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 472.13%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.
