Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Trading Down 1.3%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 68,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 75,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 472.13%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

