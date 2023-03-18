CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CareCloud in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CareCloud’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CareCloud’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.92.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $49,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $111,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

