CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CareCloud’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLD opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:CCLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $49,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $111,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

