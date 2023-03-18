CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Trading Down 0.4%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.90. 3,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.1823 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

