Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$165.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CJT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cargojet Stock Down 2.5 %

TSE:CJT opened at C$106.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.76. Cargojet has a one year low of C$104.74 and a one year high of C$194.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

About Cargojet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 11.23%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

