Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$165.60.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CJT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cargojet Stock Down 2.5 %
TSE:CJT opened at C$106.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.76. Cargojet has a one year low of C$104.74 and a one year high of C$194.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
