CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

KMX opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in CarMax by 34.8% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 35.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

