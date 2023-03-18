Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CASS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Further Reading

