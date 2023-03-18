Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Down 5.5%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.16 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.58). 198,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 149,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.68).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.25. The firm has a market cap of £80.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,857.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, manufacture, and supply of cannabinoids for use in approved medicines. The company focuses on growing indoor hydroponic THC cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain. It also intends to conduct research into cannabinoids for use in chronic pain, as well as other conditions, such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.