Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Celsius Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

