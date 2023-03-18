Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Celsius
Celsius Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Celsius stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsius (CELH)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.