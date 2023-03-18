Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CEY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.83) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 100.65 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.47. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.