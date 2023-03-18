Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 1,937 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

